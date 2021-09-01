Geelani, Kashmir’s staunchest anti-India leader, dies at 92

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Syed Ali Geelani, a top separatist leader and one of the severest critics of Indian rule in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir, has died at 92. Geelani died late Wednesday surrounded by family members at his home in the region’s main city of Srinagar. Authorities deployed heavy contingents of armed police and soldiers in the city to prevent the funeral from turning into an anti-India protest. Geelani was an ideologue and a staunch proponent of the merger of Kashmir with Pakistan. He was seen as the face of resistance against India, widely respected even by pro-India Kashmiri politicians. Kashmir is a disputed region, claimed by both India and Pakistan.