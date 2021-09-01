Groups: Both sides used starvation as tool in Yemen war

CAIRO (AP) — Two human rights groups have accused both sides in the Yemen conflict of using starvation as a weapon of war. The Yemen-based Mwatana Organization for Human Rights and another group, Global Rights Compliance, say they documented airstrikes by the Saudi-led coalition that hit farms, water facilities and small fishing boats. They also documented Houthi rebel restrictions on humanitarian activities, and their widespread and indiscriminate use of land mines. Both groups called on the U.N. Security Council to refer Yemen to the International Criminal Court to investigate alleged crimes in the years-long conflict.