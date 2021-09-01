How you can help the Hurley community

HURLEY, Va. (WVVA) -- Multiple organizations are asking for donations to help the Hurley community.

Hurley was devastated by flooding this week, and these donation efforts will go towards helping the community rebuild.

Below are the different locations to donate, and the items they're collecting:

Richlands High School Agriculture Building

Organized by Richlands High School JROTC and FFA

Taking donations on Sept. 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Collecting:

- water

- cleaning supplies (buckets, shovels, bleach, etc.)

- monetary donations (checks can be made payable to Town of Grundy)

Vision Salon and Beauty Bar

2749 Fincastle Turnpike

Taking donations on Sept. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Collecting:

- cleaning supplies

- bottled water

- toiletry items

- dog and cat food

Town of Cedar Bluff

Cedar Bluff Town Hall

Collecting:

- any and all cleaning supplies

- paper towels

- toilet paper

- toiletries

- toothpaste

- toothbrushes

- shampoo

- soap

- combs

- hair brushes

- non-perishable food items

- diapers

- baby formula

- pet supplies

Southwest Virginia Community College

Buchanan Hall Lobby

Taking donations until 9:30 p.m. on weeknights, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4

Collecting:

- Bottled water

- Cleaning products

- Paper towels

- Baby formula

- Diapers

- Non-perishable baby food

- Pet supplies: food, collars, leashes, bowls, carriers

- Flashlights

- Batteries

- Disposable masks