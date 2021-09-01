How you can help the Hurley community

How you can help the Hurley communityNew
HURLEY, Va. (WVVA) -- Multiple organizations are asking for donations to help the Hurley community.
Hurley was devastated by flooding this week, and these donation efforts will go towards helping the community rebuild.
Below are the different locations to donate, and the items they're collecting:
Richlands High School Agriculture Building
Organized by Richlands High School JROTC and FFA
Taking donations on Sept. 2 and 3 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 4 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Collecting:
- water
- cleaning supplies (buckets, shovels, bleach, etc.)
- monetary donations (checks can be made payable to Town of Grundy)
Vision Salon and Beauty Bar
2749 Fincastle Turnpike
Taking donations on Sept. 1 and 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sept. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Collecting:
- cleaning supplies
- bottled water
- toiletry items
- dog and cat food
Town of Cedar Bluff
Cedar Bluff Town Hall
Collecting:
- any and all cleaning supplies
- paper towels
- toilet paper
- toiletries
- toothpaste
- toothbrushes
- shampoo
- soap
- combs
- hair brushes
- non-perishable food items
- diapers
- baby formula
- pet supplies
Southwest Virginia Community College
Buchanan Hall Lobby
Taking donations until 9:30 p.m. on weeknights, and from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 4
Collecting:
- Bottled water
- Cleaning products
- Paper towels
- Baby formula
- Diapers
- Non-perishable baby food
- Pet supplies: food, collars, leashes, bowls, carriers
- Flashlights
- Batteries
- Disposable masks