McAuliffe talks abortion, Youngkin taxes at Virginia forum

McLEAN, Va. (AP) — Democrat Terry McAuliffe has told northern Virginia business leaders that the recently enacted abortion legislation in Texas serves as a warning about what might happen if Republican Glenn Youngkin is elected governor. McAuliffe’s comments to the Virginia FREE leadership luncheon came as a Texas law banning most abortions took effect Wednesday. Youngkin, for his part, emphasized his recently unveiled plan to cut a variety of taxes at Wednesday’s luncheon forum. The gathering in McLean in northern Virginia was not a debate, but featured speeches from all six Democratic and Republican candidates for statewide office this November.