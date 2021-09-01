Skip to Content

NWS confirms two tornadoes hit Montgomery county, VA on Tuesday

Updated
Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00
Last updated today at 10:52 pm
10:46 pm NewsTop Stories

After conducting a damage survey in Montgomery county, Virginia on September 1st, 2021 the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, VA has confirmed two tornado touchdowns, minutes apart during the evening storms of August 31st, 2021. Luckily, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

See the full survey here:

https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202109012217-KRNK-NOUS41-PNSRNK&fbclid=IwAR2i2i9ghTUBskR_2lxL8KY4NYQyDCSJOGlRaHu8hDIknAu9sdVh4Y7-3QA

Katherine Thompson

Chief Meteorologist

More Stories

Skip to content