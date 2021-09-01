NWS confirms two tornadoes hit Montgomery county, VA on Tuesday

After conducting a damage survey in Montgomery county, Virginia on September 1st, 2021 the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, VA has confirmed two tornado touchdowns, minutes apart during the evening storms of August 31st, 2021. Luckily, there were no injuries or fatalities reported.

See the full survey here:

https://nwschat.weather.gov/p.php?pid=202109012217-KRNK-NOUS41-PNSRNK&fbclid=IwAR2i2i9ghTUBskR_2lxL8KY4NYQyDCSJOGlRaHu8hDIknAu9sdVh4Y7-3QA