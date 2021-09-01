Security business now open in Mercer County

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The latest business to open in Mercer County is 'Locktight Security and Electronics'. The business sells a variety of equipment including CC-TV cameras, power over ethernet cameras as well as replacement parts for equipment. The business is located on Stafford Drive and hopes to compete with companies like AT&T and DIRECTV.

"I just want to offer our community an opportunity to take car of themselves. They don't have to have a commitment to AT&T or a contract with anyone. They come here and look at the equipment and we help them install it if needed and maintain it." said owner Joseph Lail.

The business also installs AT&T and DIRECTV security systems for those individuals who may want those services. The business also offers some spy equipment if that's something you might be interested in.