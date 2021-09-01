Small businesses face slow, difficult recovery after Ida

New York (AP) — Small businesses are struggling in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, facing days or weeks without power and Internet, storm damage and difficulty communicating with clients or customers. Experts say there are several ways to begin to recover from a natural disaster, including low-interest natural disaster loans from the government and insurance claims. But first and foremost, an owner should make sure all staff and their families are safe. More than 1 million homes and businesses in Louisiana and Mississippi were left without power as Ida pushed through on Sunday into Monday. Officials said some areas could have no power for weeks.