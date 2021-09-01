Tazewell Sheriff’s Department, FBI recognize four Deputies for work

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Four Deputies with the Tazewell County Sheriff's office were recognized for their efforts leading to the arrest of Jaap Lijbers, a Dutch national.

Pictured from left to right: Captain Jonathan Hankins, Deputy Brandon Blanton, Lieutenant Brian Triplett, Deputy Ray Smith

Captain Jonathan Hankins, Lieutenant Brian Triplett, Deputy Brandon Blanton and Deputy Ray Smith were all recognized for their efforts.

"We would not be able to do it without the help of our local federal and state partners. We would not see the success that we see. It is imperative that we continue to maintain, build and establish our partnerships with local law enforcement. They are in the community, we have the same mission." said Richmond Division Special Agent in Charge Stanley Meador.

Lijbers was a member of the Boogaloo Bois and was wanted after making threats towards government officials and encouraging others to storm government buildings.