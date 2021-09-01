Vehicle crashes into two Mercer County Sheriff’s Office cruisers

(WVVA) - In Mercer County, a a sheriff's office cruiser was totaled and another severely damaged after a vehicle crashed into them.

This happened as three deputies were working at an accident scene on Wednesday afternoon. Chief Deputy Alan Christian say the deputies were at the scene on Route 10 near Matoaka when a man hit two of the cruisers.

No one was injured. However, the driver, James Richard Cook, 57, of Pineville has been arrested. Christian says that this is Cook's third DUI offense, and he's also facing charges of reckless driving.

Reportedly, Cook also had no insurance on the vehicle he was driving.

