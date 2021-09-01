WVa agency seeking roadside wildflower photos for calendar

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection is planning its 2022 wildflower calendar and says there’s a week left to send in photo submissions. Photos must show flowers growing along a road, with the road prominently visible in the photo. The department says photos must have been taken in West Virginia and no more than three per person submitted as an 8-by-10-inch color print in landscape orientation, with a high-resolution digital copy on a CD or flash drive. Submissions are due by Sept. 8.