5 West Virginia airports to receive $2.9M for improvements

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Five West Virginia airports will benefit from $2.9 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation. West Virginia Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin announced the funding Wednesday and said it will go toward airport improvement projects at the airports. He previously announced $1.9 million for improvement projects at the Martinsburg and Morgantown airports. Manchin said $1.1 million will go to Morgantown’s airport. Another $626,000 goes to Shepherd Airport in Martinsburg. A news release from Manchin says Jackson County airport was granted $606,000, Elkins-Randolph County airport is receiving $547,000, and Upshur County airport gets $61,000.