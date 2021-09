BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - Bluefield University will host "Meet the Rams" on Thursday. It's a community event to introduce the fall sports teams: football, soccer, cross-country and volleyball.

The event will take place Thursday, September 2nd, outside the dome gymnasium in Bluefield. The event will include the team introductions, food, games and a movie screening. Dinner is at 6:30 PM and the event kicks off at 7 PM.