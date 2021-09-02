Feeling comfy with sunny skies forming

High pressure moves in from the northwest building in drier and comfortable conditions. Expect dew points to mainly sit in the 50s with our high temperatures reaching the low-mid 70s for most. Lower elevation spots will see the upper 70s today. Clouds will continue to decrease throughout the day allowing plenty of sunshine.

Overnight clear skies remain and temperatures drop. Lows will fall into the upper 40s and low 50s.

We continue to hold onto cooler than normal low temperatures for the next couple of nights.

Expect a crisp, fall morning for Friday. We can shed some layers by tomorrow afternoon as temperatures will raise to seasonable. Highs are forecast to hit the mid-upper 70s.

Our Labor Day weekend will start off dry with the possibility of a stray shower on Saturday, but a cold front approaches on Sunday. This will bring scattered showers primarily on Sunday. Some leftover moisture is possible to stick around into Monday. All together have those outdoor plans mainly scheduled on Saturday rather than Sunday. I think most should be okay to be outdoors on Labor Day, but keep an eye to the sky. Temperatures will toss around in the upper 70s and 80s on Saturday to the mid-upper 70s and low 80s on Sunday and Monday.