First week of ‘Do it for Babydog’ Round 2 winners announced

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Gov. Jim Justice announced the first week of winners in the second round of the 'Do it for Babydog' vaccine lottery on Thursday morning.

Full college scholarships, a $150,000 dream wedding, and season football/basketball tickets to WVU and Marshall games were among the available prizes.

The winners of two college scholarships, a sports car, and a custom fishing boat will be announced later Tuesday.

Full Ride College Scholarship Winners

Benjamin Baker, Spencer

Rocco DiGiandomenico, Wheeling

Caleb Stewart, Flemington

Luxury High-End Sports Car Winner

Custom Fishing Boat / Pontoon Boat Winner

$150,000 Dream Wedding Winner

Sheila Parks, Williamstown



Free Gas for 10 Years Winners

Evelyn Hudson, Proctor

Beth Layton, Charleston



WVU Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Tammi Arnott, Paw Paw

Jeffrey Mullins, Charleston

James Sturgill, Fort Gay



Marshall Football/Basketball Season Ticket Package Winners

Angela Friend, Exchange

Lennie Shaw, Nutter Fort

Kaylee Welch, Flemington



Ski Resort Season Passes Winners

Roger Mansfield Amorese, Elkins

Vickie Ganim, South Charleston

Michael Graham, Mount Carbon

Clinton Kirk, Alderson

Meghan Perkins, Hurricane



Premium ATV / Side-by-Side Winners

Angela Colbird, Herndon

Emily Harper, South Charleston



Top-of-the-line Zero Turn Lawn Mower Winners

Tina Elliott, Follansbee

James Whitmore, Oak Hill