BLUEFIELD, W. Va. (WVVA) - WVVA's Football Friday Week Two Game of the Week is Bluefield at Princeton.

The Bluefield Beavers will visit the Princeton Tigers at Hunnicutt on Friday. Princeton is coming off a 35-0 win over Lincoln County. As for the Beavers, Friday will be the team's first game of the season after a week one postponement.

The two teams saw each other twice in 2020. The Beavers took home both victories.