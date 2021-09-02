Gaza man killed by Israeli fire during border protest

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Gaza health officials say a Palestinian man has been killed by Israeli gunfire during a violent protest along the Israeli border. Hundreds of Palestinians took part in protests held at five locations Thursday night, demanding an end to Israel’s 14-year blockade of Gaza. The territory’s Hamas rulers have organized a series of similar protests over the past two weeks. In some cases they have turned violent. The Israeli military says it opened fire when protesters approached the border fence and hurled explosives toward its troops. A total of three Palestinians and an Israeli soldier have been killed in similar protests over the past two weeks.