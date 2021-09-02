GOP-led states see Texas law as model to restrict abortions

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in at least half a dozen states are looking to copy a Texas law that represents the most far-reaching curb on abortions in 50 years. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the Texas law to stand triggered both cheers and strategizing from Republicans. Other states with early-term abortion bans that have been blocked by federal courts are looking at the Texas law because of an unusual provision that puts enforcement in the hands of private citizens, not government officials. Elsewhere, some Democratic lawmakers are sensing the urgency to strengthen abortion protections in their states.