Justice family reaches resolution with bank over loans

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A resolution to legal issues between West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s family and businesses and Virginia-based Carter Bank & Trust has been reached. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported the Justice group of companies said in a statement released Wednesday by attorney Steve Ruby that they “successfully concluded a number of matters relating to Carter Bank and Trust.” The Republican governor’s coal and hospitality businesses filed a lawsuit in May against the bank over claims of deception and sought damages of $421 million. That action came after Carter Bank had filed suit regarding $58 million in loans that they said were “personally guaranteed” by Justice and his wife.