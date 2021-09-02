New photo book showcases the beauty and history of Bramwell

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - In a recent edition of WVVA's 'In Focus,' a photo book about Bramwell, West Virginia, was featured. The book is called 'Bramwell's Golden Years: The Homes and History of Bramwell, West Virginia.'

Hal Brainerd, the book's photographer, and Betty Goins, the book's historical interpreter, spoke about the book, how it came together, the history of Bramwell and more.

The book costs $25 and it is available at The Corner Shop and the Train Depot in Bramwell. You can also order a copy online here.