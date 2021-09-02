New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. invests in new technology to attract new business

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. is using new technology to attract new business to the area.



The organization recently invested in new GIS mapping technology to centralize and showcase prime sites for development in its four-county coverage area in Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, and Summers counties. The new mapping technology developed by REsimplifi, Inc. will allow potential business prospects anywhere in the world to see in-depth information about those sites.



According to Exec. Dir. Jina Belcher, the New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. has a user friendly guide on its website to help property owners enter their information. https://www.choosenrg.com/



"We cannot stress enough how important it is to work with our local brokers, realtors, and property owners to make sure they're completing the data sets for utility access, proximity to highways, and distribution information. The more information we can have on a site, the more attractive it makes that listing, and the quicker we can turn that listing around and located a company."



The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. is the first in the state to utilize REsimplifi, Inc.