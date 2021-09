BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Approximately 1,046 people are without power in the Bluefield area due to an unexpected outage.

The outage extends from the Green Valley area to Bluefield State College.

According to Appalachian Power, the estimated time of restoration is 7 p.m. on September 2. A car accident was the cause of the outage.

