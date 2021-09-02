Prosecutors: Sex assault charges fairly filed against NY doc

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to reject claims by a former New York doctor that his guilty plea to state charges means he can’t be prosecuted in federal court on sex assault charges. Prosecutors filed papers in Manhattan federal court Thursday to defend their prosecution against claims by the defense aimed at getting charges against Robert Hadden dropped. Hadden, of Englewood, New Jersey, was arrested a year ago. The former New York gynecologist has pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of singling out young and unsuspecting victims for abuse over two decades, including a young girl he’d delivered at birth.