Report: Child sex abuse found across major UK religions

LONDON (AP) — An inquiry investigating child sexual abuse in a wide range of religious organizations and settings in England has found “shocking failures” in how many religions handled abuse allegations. The Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse looked into child protection in 38 religious organizations in England and Wales, including Jehovah’s Witnesses, Baptists, Methodists, Islam and Judaism. Its report Thursday said victim-blaming and abuse of power by religious leaders often contributed to under-reporting, and that evidence it has heard “leaves no doubt that the sexual abuse of children takes place in a broad range of religious settings.” It added there is currently “either no or very limited oversight” of child protection in religious organizations.