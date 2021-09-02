Several Raleigh County schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Several Raleigh County schools will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 8 due to COVID-19 outbreaks.
According to the DHHR, Raleigh County had a positivity rate of 9.25 percent as of Sept. 1.
The following schools are impacted by these outbreaks, and closed until Sept. 8:
Liberty High School
Independence Middle School
Beckley Stratton Middle School
Independence High School
Ridgeview Elementary School
