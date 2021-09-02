Skip to Content

Several Raleigh County schools closed due to COVID-19 outbreaks

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- Several Raleigh County schools will be closed until Wednesday, Sept. 8 due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

According to the DHHR, Raleigh County had a positivity rate of 9.25 percent as of Sept. 1.

The following schools are impacted by these outbreaks, and closed until Sept. 8:
Liberty High School
Independence Middle School
Beckley Stratton Middle School 
Independence High School 
Ridgeview Elementary School

Stay with WVVA for updates on this developing story.  

