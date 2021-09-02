Staying dry and Autumn-like as we head into Friday

As high pressure and northerly winds keep us company this evening, we can expect clear skies and cool temps overnight. Lows will fall into the mid 40s-low 50s; it will be the coolest night we've seen in a while! We can definitely give the A/C's a break for a bit. Besides patchy areas of fog overnight, we should stay tranquil through Friday morning.

We look to remain pleasant into our last day of the work week, with comfy high temps in the low to upper 70s and low humidity sticking with us throughout the day. Tomorrow night should be mild and mainly clear again, but not quite as nippy as winds shift more out of the south and west. Lows will fall into the 50s.

Saturday will bring more sunshine, some afternoon clouds, and only the slim chance for a stray shower that evening....otherwise we should be seasonable and dry with highs in the 70s again.

Our next frontal system will move in Sunday, with the chance of scattered/showers t-storms throughout the day. As of now, this is not looking like a "wash-out" by any means, and skies look to clear back out again as we had into Labor Day.