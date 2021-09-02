Ida live updates: Remnants dump more than 9 inches of rain

The remnants of Ida have dumped more than 9 inches of rain in parts of New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Rhode Island. New York’s Staten Island got 8.9 inches of rain. Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Connecticut, Maine, Ohio, Kentucky, North Carolina and Tennessee all got well over 4 inches, with some of those places seeing more than half a foot of rain. The National Weather Service said in New York City, Brooklyn recorded 7.76 inches of rain, midtown Manhattan 7.49 inches, the Bronx 7.38 inches and Central Park 7.19 inches of rain.