West Virginia to propose change in mine cleanup program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Federal mine officials have instructed West Virginia environmental regulators to propose a change to its mine cleanup program. The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that the federal Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement is giving the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection 60 days to submit an amendment to its reclamation program. An Aug. 23 letter from federal officials to state officials says a review found that the program “has not taken sufficient steps” to make sure reclamation obligations are estimated correctly. Environmental Protection Department Secretary Harold Ward said in a statement on Wednesday that the state would address the issues raised by the federal agency.