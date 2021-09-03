Appeals panel vacates ruling in West Virginia ballot case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — An appellate court has vacated a federal judge’s ruling that the way candidates are placed on ballots in West Virginia is unconstitutional. News outlets report the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Wednesday found that U.S. District Judge Chuck Chambers erred last year when he ordered West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to establish a new way to determine the order that candidates appear on ballots during the state’s elections. Warner appealed and the latest ruling sends the case back to Chambers in the Southern District of West Virginia. Chambers had ruled that it was a partisan provision, but the appellate panel said there was no evidence of partisan discrimination.