BETHANY, W.Va. (AP) — Bethany College board chairman Ken Bado says the schools’ president, the Rev. Tamara Nichols Rodenberg, is retiring at the end of the fall semester at the West Virginia school. The college said Rodenberg has been president for six years. Bado said Rodenberg led Bethany “through a challenging time” and has a “strong record of accomplishment.” The board will launch a nationwide search for a successor.