Bramwell man allegedly tried to kill parents, to ‘get the demons out’

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A Bramwell man is facing charges after allegedly trying to shoot his parents with a bow and arrow.

The Bramwell Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff's Office responded to a call about an individual chasing his family through their yard with an ax on August 27. While law enforcement was en route, they were advised that the suspect, Johnny York Jr., had grabbed a bow and arrow and was attempting to shoot his parents.

After arriving on scene, deputies learned that York was asked to put items back in the family's shed when it began to rain, and then proceeded to throw a lighter at his father.

York then allegedly charged at his parents with a maul, attempting to strike them. His parents were able to hide and call 911 during the attack, but while they were on the phone, York came after them with a bow and arrow.

His parents reported that York had also broken a television inside the home, which was later valued at $500.

York was arrested for two counts of malicious assault, one count of brandishing, and destruction of property.

Deputies say that while York was being taken to the Mercer County Sheriff's Department, he said "I had to kill them to get the demons out" and "I feel like I have to kill everyone I see."

York is currently being held in Southern Regional Jail without bond.

Stay with WVVA as we continue to follow this story.