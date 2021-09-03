Christina Kass joined the WVVA team in July 2020 as a multimedia journalist. Currently, Christina serves as weekend anchor in addition to her reporter duties.

Christina graduated from Virginia Tech with a BA in Multimedia Journalism and interned at WVVA during her the spring semester of her senior year. During her time at VT, Christina was a writer for HerCampus, a nationally known magazine for college women.

A native of Blacksburg and a homegrown Hokie, Christina has always enjoyed the variety of outdoor activities this area offers, and is glad to continue living in an area with such beautiful natural surroundings. While not working, Christina enjoys watching scary movies, hiking, cooking elaborate meals, and hanging out with her cats, Oatmeal and Tofu.

If you have any story ideas or just want to say hello, feel free to email Christina at ckass@wvva.com. You can also keep up with her on Facebook @Christina Kass WVVA.