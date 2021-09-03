COVID-19 crisis stretches Greenbrier County health care systems

RONCEVERTE, W.Va. (WVVA) The COVID-19 crisis is stretching Greenrbier County's health care systems. In a desperate plea for help on Friday, public health leaders gathered at the health department in Ronceverte to stress the severity of the capacity issues they are facing and call on the public to step up mask-wearing and vaccinations.



With one of the highest infection rates in the state, Greenbrier County leaders say they are experiencing a surge in patients hospitalized with the virus.



"Our hospitals are at capacity. How does that affect everyone else? If you take out COVID and have another sort of trauma, there might not be any beds," explained Bridget Morrison with the Greenbrier County Health Dept.



Of the 18 patients hospitalized, she said only two were vaccinated.



"This isn't propaganda. This isn't fear tactics. This is what we're seeing...objective data."



It is a situation that Dr. Linda Boyd with the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine said is entirely preventable.



OF the 19,000 vaccines administered by the Greenbrier Health Dept., there were only 159 breakthrough cases.



"The mask gives you 40 percent protection, " she said. "The vaccine gives you 80 percent protection. If you wear a mask and get the vaccine, you have 90 percent protection."



With hospitals across the state stretched, Morrison said diverting patients to other hospitals is not an option if the situation worsens. She said the power to stop the surge lies in the public's hands.



"We can make this a mandate. I don't want to make it a mandate. We want people to step up and do the right thing, step up for our neighbors.