Friday’s Scores

10:07 pm West Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bridgeport 31, Morgantown 20

Cabell Midland 56, Riverside 0

East Hardy 45, Clay-Battelle 12

Frankfort 21, Hampshire 8

Gilmer County 54, Webster County 14

Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 14

Greenbrier West 20, Summers County 8

Herbert Hoover 37, Winfield 14

Huntington 38, Hurricane 0

Jefferson 41, Sherando, Va. 14

John Marshall 36, Weir 0

Keyser 45, Berkeley Springs 14

Logan 40, Sissonville 14

Madonna def. Carrick, Pa., forfeit

Martinsburg 56, Musselman 14

Nicholas County 38, Shady Spring 14

Oak Hill 54, Westside 6

Paden City 58, Hancock, Md. 0

Princeton 39, Bluefield 36

Scott 35, Wayne 14

South Harrison 30, Liberty Harrison 7

Spring Mills def. Washington, forfeit

Spring Valley 34, Parkersburg 10

Steubenville, Ohio 45, Wheeling Park 16

Trinity 28, Bridgeport, Ohio 14

Twin Valley, Va. 52, Montcalm 6

Wirt County 27, Magnolia 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy, Va. vs. River View, ccd.

James Monroe vs. Pendleton County, ppd.

