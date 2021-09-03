Friday’s Scores

Friday’s ScoresNew
PREP FOOTBALL=
Bridgeport 31, Morgantown 20
Cabell Midland 56, Riverside 0
East Hardy 45, Clay-Battelle 12
Frankfort 21, Hampshire 8
Gilmer County 54, Webster County 14
Greenbrier East 28, Woodrow Wilson 14
Greenbrier West 20, Summers County 8
Herbert Hoover 37, Winfield 14
Huntington 38, Hurricane 0
Jefferson 41, Sherando, Va. 14
John Marshall 36, Weir 0
Keyser 45, Berkeley Springs 14
Logan 40, Sissonville 14
Madonna def. Carrick, Pa., forfeit
Martinsburg 56, Musselman 14
Nicholas County 38, Shady Spring 14
Oak Hill 54, Westside 6
Paden City 58, Hancock, Md. 0
Princeton 39, Bluefield 36
Scott 35, Wayne 14
South Harrison 30, Liberty Harrison 7
Spring Mills def. Washington, forfeit
Spring Valley 34, Parkersburg 10
Steubenville, Ohio 45, Wheeling Park 16
Trinity 28, Bridgeport, Ohio 14
Twin Valley, Va. 52, Montcalm 6
Wirt County 27, Magnolia 14
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Grundy, Va. vs. River View, ccd.
James Monroe vs. Pendleton County, ppd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/