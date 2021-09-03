Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
10:00 pm Virginia sports from the Associated Press

PREP FOOTBALL=

Albemarle 30, William Fleming 23, OT

Altavista 37, Prince Edward County 0

Appomattox 37, Rustburg 20

Atlantic Shores Christian 50, Roanoke Catholic 6

Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 50, Broadwater Academy 16

Brentsville 23, Fauquier 8

Brunswick Academy 62, Richmond Christian 54

Central – Wise 42, Marion 7

Charlottesville 13, James Monroe 7

Chilhowie 32, J.I. Burton 22

Christiansburg 32, Abingdon 27

Churchland 21, Grassfield 14

Cin. Elder, Ohio 47, Beacon Hill 0

Collegiate-Richmond 21, Goochland 0

Dinwiddie 52, Heritage-Lynchburg 12

E.C. Glass 56, Gretna 0

Essex 17, Jamestown 0

Fairfax 20, Langley 10

Floyd County 43, Patrick County 26

Freedom (W) 41, Riverbend 7

GW-Danville def. Amherst County, forfeit

Galax 35, Giles 7

Glenvar 25, Martinsville 7

Graham 34, Tazewell 6

Grayson County 27, Carroll County 22

Highland Springs 27, Manchester 20

Holston 41, Twin Springs 16

Jefferson, W.Va. 41, Sherando 14

John Handley 38, Harrisonburg 6

K&Q Central 52, Windsor 8

Kenston Forest 48, Randolph-Macon Academy 0

Lakeland 20, Southampton 0

Liberty Christian 45, Bassett 28

Liberty-Bedford 42, Fort Defiance 0

Loudoun County 48, Millbrook 19

Luray 13, Buffalo Gap 12

Magna Vista 48, Dan River 12

Mountain View 28, Gar-Field 6

Nansemond-Suffolk 49, Blue Ridge School 31

New Kent 16, Colonial Heights 12

North Stafford 14, Woodbridge 6

Northwood 37, Rye Cove 0

Oakton 30, W.T. Woodson 13

Orange County 20, Culpeper 7

Petersburg 41, Armstrong 6

Pulaski County 49, Jefferson Forest 16

Riverheads 49, Parry McCluer 0

Spotsylvania 41, Fluvanna 0

St. Christopher’s 55, Flint Hill School 0

Strasburg 25, Broadway 21

Stuarts Draft 51, Waynesboro 14

Sussex Central def. Lancaster, forfeit

Twin Valley 52, Montcalm, W.Va. 6

Virginia High 63, John Battle 0

Warhill 24, Norcom 12

West Springfield 56, Edison 3

Western Albemarle 42, Rockbridge County 7

Western Branch 28, Granby 0

William Monroe 34, Spotswood 21

Wilson Memorial 39, Monticello 7

Woodstock Central 63, Madison County 26

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Grundy vs. River View, W.Va., ccd.

Norview vs. Woodside, ppd.

Stafford vs. Chancellor, ccd.

Tennessee, Tenn. vs. Pulaski County, ccd.

Thomas Walker vs. Hurley, ppd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content