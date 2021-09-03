Hospitals in Beckley, Princeton, and Welch go on red alert

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVVA News has just been informed that hospitals in Beckley, Princeton, and Welch went on red alert around 11 a.m. on Friday.



The update is coming from Raleigh County 911 Dir. and Emergency Coordinator John Zilinski. He said a red alert is the same as diversion, meaning the hospital is in use or lacking some type of life-saving equipment in the ER.

He said Raleigh County 911 is currently working with JanCare Ambulance to ensure the best quality care.

BARH Community CEO, Rocco Massey, elaborated on the designation further on Friday afternoon, saying it means the hospitals are experiencing a surge in patients. Massey said BARH is still taking in patients and resuming normal operations.

He said the designation can sometimes last a couple hours or days.

Stay with WVVA News as we work to bring you additional details.