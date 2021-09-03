I-77 experiencing delays at mile marker 48 due to crash

UPDATE: One of the Northbound lanes of Interstate-77 is back open following a crash earlier this afternoon. Traffic is still backed up as crews work to re-open the road.



-------------------------------------



RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) -- A crash in Raleigh County is causing delays on I-77 at mile marker 48, following an accident on Friday.

According to West Virginia 511, both north and southbound roadways have only one lane open as officials work to clear the accident.

Bradley, Mt. Hope, and Pax fire departments are all still on scene.

A medevac helicopter was seen on the scene. WVVA is working to confirm details on injuries.

Stay with us for more updates on this crash.