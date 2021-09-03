Mainly dry into Saturday; showers/storms possible by Sunday

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern through this evening, bringing us mainly clear skies and cool, Fall-like temps. We look NICE for football Friday! Lows overnight will eventually drop into the 40s and low 50s, so have that jacket if you're planning to be out late this evening.

Saturday looks to bring more pleasant weather, but we'll start to see a bit more cloud cover move in as winds shift more out of the south and west. Highs tomorrow will still be comfy, topping off in the 70s for most. We could see a stray shower or two during the afternoon or early evening, but most will stay dry.

A front will then approach us on Sunday, bringing on and off scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the middle of Labor Day weekend. While severe weather is looking unlikely, heavier downpours at times could lead to localized flooding issues in some spots. Stay weather aware!

Labor Day looks to bring more gradually clearing skies again, and Autumn-like temps in the low 70s Monday afternoon. Overall, next week is looking mild and quieter compared to this past week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!