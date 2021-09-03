Poland probes deadly mushroom poisoning of Afghan evacuees

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Prosecutors and police in central Poland are investigating the fatal mushroom poisoning of an Afghan family that was evacuated from Kabul last month. A 5-year-old boy has died, and doctor’s at Poland’s main children’s hospital said Friday that his 6-year-old brother has small chances of surviving. The family of two adults and four children allegedly cooked soup with the highly poisonous mushrooms they found in the forest around a center where they were undergoing a mandatory quarantine. A 17-year-old girl was treated and reported to be in good condition. Death cap mushrooms closely resemble Poland’s edible parasol mushrooms.