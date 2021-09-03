Police: Backpack left in trash bin contained fetal remains

CHESTERFIELD COURT HOUSE, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia say a backpack that a teenage girl left in a trash bin at a Virginia shopping center contained fetal remains. Chesterfield Police said Thursday that the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner preliminarily determined that the remains were those of a fetus. The cause and manner of death haven’t been determined yet. On Monday, officers responded to a report that a store employee who checked the bag saw what appeared to be blood and called police. Police announced earlier this week that they had identified the teen who left the backpack. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that police said she was under 18. Police say no charges have been filed.