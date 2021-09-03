Refreshing air continues into the start of Labor Day Weekend

This morning we are starting off chilly in the 40s and low 50s. Another day where you will want to shed the layers! Our highs will be seasonable this afternoon in the 70s and low 80s. Dew points stay on the lower end allowing comfortable conditions while outdoors. Rain chance stays zero today as high pressure is still nearby.

Overnight we keep up with dry and clear skies. Lows will be in the 50s for most.

Tomorrow we bring back more of a westerly flow which will allow dew points to slightly rise (it will still feel great outside). This could help bring a stray shower or two tomorrow afternoon and evening. Majority of the viewing area will stay dry with some clouds building in. Temperatures tomorrow will be warmer in the upper 70s and 80s.

Cold front passes through on Sunday bringing back our rain chances. We can still witness some spotty rain on Labor Day, but most will be dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Those Labor Day plans should be fine outside for both Saturday and Monday. Best advice would keep an eye to the sky for any leftover moisture.