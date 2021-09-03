Search teams seek missing hiker in Glacier National Park

WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) — Search teams are looking for a missing 34-year-old Virginia woman whose vehicle was found parked atop a mountain pass at Glacier National Parker. Park administrators said Friday that Jennifer Lee Coleman of Richmond, Virginia is believed to have left on a solo hike from Logan Pass. She was last heard from via a text message on Monday and failed to pick up her dogs the next day from a boarding facility as scheduled. Coleman is five-feet-six-inches tall and approximately 130 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.