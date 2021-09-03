Several hundred without power, school closed after vehicle hits pole in Raleigh County

UPDATE: As of 8:50AM, WVVA has learned power has since been restored. For students of Cranberry Prosperity Elementary School, the school will remain closed for the day.

PROSPERITY, W.Va. (WVVA) More than 800 customers were without power on Friday after a car struck a power pole in Raleigh County.



According to dispatchers, it happened in Prosperity around 4:15 p.m. at the intersection of Robert C. Byrd Drive and Prosperity Road.



As a result of the outage, Cranberry Prosperity Elementary School was forced to close school for the day.



AEP Crews are currently on scene working to restore power.