WVa chief justice sets up council to help develop new court

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Chief Justice Evan Jenkins has established an advisory council to help develop the new Intermediate Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court announced the council will have at least 20 appointees, including attorneys, judges and representatives from the executive and legislative branches. Jenkins said in a news release that the court and administrators are working to get the new Intermediate Court of Appeals up and running. The Legislature authorized the court and the governor signed it into law earlier this year. The release says the advisory council will include people selected by Jenkins and ex-officio members.