Bluefield State Football plays first game since 1980, fall to Lawrence Tech

BLUEFIELD, W. Va (WVVA) - For the first time in 41 years, the Bluefield State College Football team made its return to the gridiron.

The Big Blue battled with the Lawrence Tech University Blue Devils in a back and forth contest. Lawrence Tech opened up the game with a scoop and score touchdown, but the Big Blue responded with the first of two touchdowns to Kentavious Jefferson. The score remained tied going into the second half, but the Blue Devils were able to come back and win the game 21 to 14.

Next up for the Big Blue is a road matchup with Elizebeth City State on Saturday, September 11th.