O’s lose no-hit bid vs Yanks on bobbled infield grounder

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Gleyber Torres broke up Baltimore’s no-hit bid with an infield single that bounced off the glove of second baseman Jahmai Jones with one out in the seventh inning. With runners at first and third, Torres rolled a ball to the left of second base against Marcos Diplan. Jones tried to backhand the ball but couldn’t control it, allowing Anthony Rizzo to score from third. Rizzo had reached on Jones’ error leading off the inning. The Orioles were trying for what would have been the record ninth no-hitter in the majors this season, topping the mark set in 1884, the first year overhand pitching was permitted