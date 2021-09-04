Labor shortage delays recycling pickup for many in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Curbside recycling pickup for some in the Richmond area has been delayed by labor shortages exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic and the hot weather. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Central Virginia Waste Management Authority has warned customers that shortages of drivers and other waste workers could cause delays. The authority oversees waste and recycling collection in 13 local jurisdictions. The authority said Friday that residential recycling pickups that normally occur on Thursdays in a number of areas have been delayed for at least a week.