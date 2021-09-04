Skip to Content

Marshall thunders past Navy 49-7, Ali scores 4 in debut

West Virginia news from the Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Freshman Rasheen Ali scored the first four touchdowns of his collegiate career as Marshall dominated Navy 49-7 in Charles Huff’s debut as head coach. Ali scored his first TD from the 2, capping the game-opening drive. He added two more scoring runs — from the 3 and the 4 — staking Marshall to a 21-0 halftime lead. Ali scored a final touchdown with a plunge from the 1 midway through the fourth quarter. Sheldon Evans scored Marshall’s other two touchdowns with runs of 9 and 1 yards. Xavier Arline scored early in the fourth, crashing over from the 1, as Navy avoided the shutout thanks to 337 yards rushing.

