Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup

CRANFORD, N.J. (AP) — Flood-stricken families and business owners across the Northeast are hauling waterlogged belongings to the curb and scraping away noxious mud as cleanup from Ida moves into high gear. The White House says President Joe Biden will survey damage in New Jersey and New York City on Tuesday. Ida blew ashore in Louisiana, then moved north with rain that overwhelmed urban drainage systems and killed dozens of people. New York City on Saturday opened service centers to connect people with housing, food and mental health counseling. In Connecticut, funeral arrangements are set for Sept. 9 for a state police sergeant who was swept away with his vehicle.