Scattered Sunday showers will lead to a drier day on Labor Day

Today was a pretty nice day across the Two Virginias. We saw a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the 70s and 80s. As we head into the evening and overnight hours we should remain dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures should bottom out in the 50s and 60s.

A cold front will approach the area tomorrow bringing some scattered showers and storms especially during the afternoon hours. I'm not expecting a washout, just some off and on showers/storms are possible. Temperatures are expected to top off in the 70s for most. More steady rain looks to occur tomorrow night with temperatures dipping into the 50s and 60s.

Labor day looks to start off dreary, but we should dry up and clouds should break up a bit for the afternoon hours. Partly cloudy skies are expected by the afternoon hours with temperatures in the 70s and 80s.

Most of the work week looks to stay dry with the exception of Wednesday as another cold front passes through. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies are expected with temperatures topping off in the 70s and 80s. Make sure to catch the full forecast tonight at 11pm.