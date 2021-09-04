Thousands protest for social justice, inclusion in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Thousands of activists have protested in Berlin for a more inclusive and progressive society. The German news agency dpa reported that over 350 organizations including Amnesty International, Fridays for Future, pro-women rights and refugee support groups had called for Saturday’s march through the German capital three weeks before the national election on Sept. 26. The peaceful protesters demanded a more united fight against racism in Germany and called for better rights for refugees, a more generous asylum policy, lower rents and stronger efforts to fight global warming.The alliance of groups, called Unteilbar, or indivisible, said around 30,000 people had participated but police estimated the number at about 10,000.